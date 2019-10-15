Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 828.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 73,333.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

