Resolution Capital Ltd Purchases 2,138,934 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,485,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138,934 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises about 4.7% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $162,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $83,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $194,000.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. 3,329,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,534. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.39. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

