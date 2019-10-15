Resolution Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,466,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,900 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties makes up approximately 2.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.84% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $96,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 594.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. ValuEngine lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

