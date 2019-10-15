Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.61.

RH stock opened at $182.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $183.19.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 230.09% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $706,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total value of $3,351,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,790 shares of company stock worth $9,872,247 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

