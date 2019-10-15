RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.99

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.99 and last traded at $176.07, with a volume of 63920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Get RingCentral alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4,401.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $953,535.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,034,771.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 113,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $15,853,652.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,722,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,384 shares of company stock worth $50,503,385. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in RingCentral by 90.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.