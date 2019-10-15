Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 3,820 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,820 ($49.92) price target on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. HSBC set a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective (down from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,419.10 ($57.74).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,045.50 ($52.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,466.16. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 173.14 ($2.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total transaction of £336.56 ($439.78).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

