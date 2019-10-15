RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 217.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 701,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,037. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

