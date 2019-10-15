RUSHYDRO PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of RUSHYDRO PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.75. RUSHYDRO PJSC/S shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

RUSHYDRO PJSC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

