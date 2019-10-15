RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €24.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.44 ($30.74).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €27.23 ($31.66) on Friday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.28.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

