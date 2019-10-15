Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.26. Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 53,975,891 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.11.

About Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT)

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its products include M1G, a direct fired hot water heater control technology to reduce the energy costs and carbon emissions; and M2G, a boiler load optimization controller that prevents boiler dry cycling.

