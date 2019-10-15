Safe Haven One Day Trading Volume Hits $53,161.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $53,161.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

