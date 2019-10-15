salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $193.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

CRM traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.74. 3,828,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,512 shares of company stock valued at $41,050,203. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

