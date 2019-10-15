Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 30th total of 933,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $55,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 18.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 32,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

SAND has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SAND opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

