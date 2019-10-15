Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 141.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 292.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $47.11.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.