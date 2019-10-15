Santori & Peters Inc. Boosts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,308,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,512,000 after buying an additional 2,199,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 436.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,435,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,779 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,335,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,929 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock remained flat at $$23.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.81%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

