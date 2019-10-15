SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €122.35 ($142.26).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €114.76 ($133.44) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €107.95 and a 200 day moving average of €110.33. SAP has a 12 month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12 month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.