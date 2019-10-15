ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SCSC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $737.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $409,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

