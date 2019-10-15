Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Raised by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,968,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,277. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $27.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

