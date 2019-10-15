Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,188 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,527,000 after acquiring an additional 995,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,950,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after acquiring an additional 874,142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,966. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

