Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

