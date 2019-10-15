Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Alley Co LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 85,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,379. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.4855 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

