Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.77

Science Group PLC (LON:SAG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $197.77 and traded as low as $190.00. Science Group shares last traded at $194.00, with a volume of 7,635 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Science Group Company Profile (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

