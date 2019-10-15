SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,527,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,320,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,371 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,068,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 585,617 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 332,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2309 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

