SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 103.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.31.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,397.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $735,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,512 shares of company stock worth $41,050,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

