SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,609 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. 933,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,339. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $121.21.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

