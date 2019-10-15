SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.55. 561,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,460. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

