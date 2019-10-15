Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:HUN opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Huntsman by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,450,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 395,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 838,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,434,000 after purchasing an additional 276,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $39,675,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

