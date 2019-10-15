Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Earthstone Energy Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

ESTE opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

In other news, President Robert John Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 305,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 296.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 105.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. 21.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

