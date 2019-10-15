Security National Bank Acquires Shares of 26,100 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,957,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1067 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.