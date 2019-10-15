Security National Bank Boosts Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 2.4% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. 3,873,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

