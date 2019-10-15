Security National Bank Purchases 756 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,324,000 after acquiring an additional 134,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,094 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,617,000 after acquiring an additional 328,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,281,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $78,777.72. Insiders have sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of BR stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.24. 329,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

