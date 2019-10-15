SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target (up from GBX 755 ($9.87)) on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 792.75 ($10.36).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 809 ($10.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 814 ($10.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 788.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 733.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.