SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 340,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $61.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at $34,172,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,986,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,222 shares of company stock worth $2,322,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 336.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

