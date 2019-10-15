Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) will report sales of $165.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the lowest is $164.60 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $127.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $630.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.56 million to $633.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $670.65 million, with estimates ranging from $665.40 million to $675.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of SIC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,806. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

In other Select Interior Concepts news, major shareholder Adam D. Wyden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4,744.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 1,054,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,252 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.