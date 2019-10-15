SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Trading 5.8% Higher

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.72, 143,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 173,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SemiLEDs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

