Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of SNH stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 144,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 88.8% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 44.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 945,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 292,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,906,000 after buying an additional 2,467,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 60.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 456,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

