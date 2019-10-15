Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 10.8% Higher

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92, 1,660,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,743,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on Senseonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 81,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Senseonics by 596.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Senseonics by 40,551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.