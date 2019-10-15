Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 219,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.99. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

