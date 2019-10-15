Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $119,718.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00044543 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06013083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00043024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017040 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,049,153 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

