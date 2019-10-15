Shard (SHARD) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Shard has a total market cap of $485,029.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shard has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shard Profile

SHARD is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,060,033 coins and its circulating supply is 19,741,690 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

