Shift Price Tops $0.0679 on Top Exchanges (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and IDAX. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $915,223.00 and $1,175.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,480,399 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDAX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.