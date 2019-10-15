Short Interest in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rises By 20.6%

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 30th total of 605,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $82,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $92.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti set a $115.00 price target on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $91.00 price target on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

