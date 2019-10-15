Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Drops By 12.7%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the August 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

AQN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 2,800,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,281,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,268,000 after buying an additional 775,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,524,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 618,463 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,263,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,846 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,624,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,878,000 after purchasing an additional 777,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,900,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,951,000 after purchasing an additional 799,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

