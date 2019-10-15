Short Interest in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expands By 19.0%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

