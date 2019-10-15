Short Interest in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expands By 15.9%

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WHD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.27 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Cactus by 21,593.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 173,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 172,534 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Cactus by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 236,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 106,628 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cactus by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 641,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 268,918 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Cactus by 624.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 514,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 443,119 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

