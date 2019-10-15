Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Decreases By 9.8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 30th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,882. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 29,739.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 14,954.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

