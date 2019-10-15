Short Interest in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Increases By 19.6%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 20.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CryoPort by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,529,000 after purchasing an additional 135,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 203,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 530.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 998,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 331.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 747,970 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter valued at about $12,830,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,384. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $515.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.81.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on CryoPort and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

