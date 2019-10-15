Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Drops By 9.6%

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE:DECK traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $153.56. 348,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $105.25 and a 52-week high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

