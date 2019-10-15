Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Declines By 7.4%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 30th total of 104,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHIL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 198.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $461.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.57. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $124.57 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 20.34%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

