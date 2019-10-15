Short Interest in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Increases By 13.2%

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 741,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

UFS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 622,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. Domtar has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Domtar by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 1,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Vertical Group lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Vertical Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank set a $45.00 target price on Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.62.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.